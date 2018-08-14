Online News Association: 2018 Online Journalism Awards finalists and James Foley Award recipient announced

2018 Online Journalism Awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finalists for the 2018 Online Journalism Awards, representing a wide range of local and international media, nonprofit, public, academic and emerging technology organizations, were announced today by the Online News Association.

Thirteen of the awards come with $58,500 in prize money, courtesy of John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Gannett Foundation, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications and Journalism 360. These awards honor data journalism, visual digital storytelling, investigative journalism, immersive storytelling, public service, technical innovation, student journalism and general excellence.

This year's awards introduced a new category for Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships, honoring newsrooms and companies who formed innovative partnerships or collaborations to cover a topic or story with a digital focus. In addition, the General Excellence category now has a micro size group for newsrooms with 15 or fewer employees, thanks to the support of the Democracy Fund.

A special selection committee also granted the James Foley Award for Conflict Reporting to photojournalist Nicole Tung. She is the fourth recipient of the award, which honors journalists reporting under the most challenging conditions. Tung has covered social and conflict-related issues in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, including the conflicts in Libya and Syria, violence against women in Turkey and the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

"The selection committee was impressed by the power and variety of imagery Nicole has captured in conflict zones on multiple continents, and by her consistent focus on the humanity of her subjects," said Eric Carvin, Social Media Editor at The Associated Press and chair of the selection committee. "Importantly, she's also been deeply involved in advocating for freelancer rights and safety, and has skillfully used her social presence to both bring attention to those issues and showcase her powerful visual journalism. Nicole knew Jim Foley well, and has been committed to carrying his legacy forward. We're proud and humbled to celebrate her stunning work, as well as her dedication to the well-being of journalists toiling under the most challenging of circumstances."

The 2018 winners - including winners of the Rich Jaroslovsky Founder Award and the new ONA Community Award - will be announced at the Online News Association Conference and Online Journalism Awards Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Austin, Texas.

A group of 132 industry-leading journalists and new media professionals teamed up to screen 1,138 entries and select semi-finalists. More than 25 judges representing a diverse cross-section of the industry then conferred to determine finalists and winners.

The finalists are:

Breaking News, Small Newsroom

Austin Serial Bombings, KUT Austin

Breaking News, Medium Newsroom

Collapse of the Florida International University Bridge, Miami Herald

Wine Country Wildfires, San Francisco Chronicle / Hearst

Thomas Fire Coverage, KPCC Southern California Public Radio

Breaking News, Large Newsroom

The Search Operation of the Submarine ARA San Juan, LA NACION

The Vegas Massacre, The New York Times

Horror on Yonge Street, Toronto Star

Explanatory Reporting, Small Newsroom

Three Rivers Rising, PublicSource

Nuclear Negligence, The Center for Public Integrity

Texas Tribune: Dangerous Deliveries, The Texas Tribune

Explanatory Reporting, Medium Newsroom

Dirty Gold, Clean Cash, Miami Herald

Walking While Black, Florida-Union Times and ProPublica

Project Nora, The Oregonian / OregonLive

Explanatory Reporting, Large Newsroom

California's Power Glut, Los Angeles Times

The Wall, The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boston. Racism. Image. Reality., The Boston Globe

North Korea, The Washington Post

Online Commentary

Seven Steps to Save 27,000 Lives, The Boston Globe

Nicholas Kristof and Colleagues, The New York Times

Sports, Small/Medium Newsroom



No finalists

Sports, Large Newsroom

Eight Seconds: The Life and Death of a Cowboy, The Globe and Mail

Olympics, The Globe and Mail

The Winter Olympics, The New York Times

Feature, Small Newsroom

Californians: Here's Why Your Housing Costs Are So High, CALmatters

Hot Spots, Ensia

First Nations Housing, The Discourse

LR9LIVE: Making Civil Rights History Come Alive, Youth Radio

Feature, Medium Newsroom

Europe Slams Its Gates, Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting / Foreign Policy

Marshall Islands: The Poison and the Tomb, Mashable

Project Nora, The Oregonian / OregonLive

Feature, Large Newsroom

Betrayed: Chicago schools fail to protect students from sexual abuse and assault, leaving lasting damage, Chicago Tribune

A Betrayal, ProPublica and New York Magazine

The Road, The Globe and Mail

The Next Edition, The Washington Post

The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Small Newsroom

Alone, University of California, Berkeley

Justice For Who?, University of California, Berkeley

Leaving Tracks: The Capture of Wolf No. 1553, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication (Arizona State University)

The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Large Newsroom

The Deported: Life Beyond the Border, JOVRNALISM / University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

The Perfect Storm, The Eagle / American University

Aftermath, UNC School of Media and Journalism

Pro-Am Student Award

More Than a Mascot, Philip Merrill College of Journalism and Capital News Service

HEI6MAN EVOLUTION, University of Oklahoma and The OU Daily

Troubled Water, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication (Arizona State University) and Carnegie-Knight News21

The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Small/Medium Newsroom

Too Broke for Bankruptcy, ProPublica

Walking While Black, Florida Times-Union and ProPublica

The Taking, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Large Newsroom

Death & Dysfunction, NJ Advance Media

Bussed Out: How America Moves its Homeless, The Guardian US

The Follower Factory, The New York Times

The Number of Students Who Have Experienced Gun Violence at School Since Columbine, The Washington Post

Excellence in Immersive Storytelling

Yemen's Skies of Terror, Contrast VR and Al Jazeera

Augmented Reality: David Bowie in Three Dimensions, The New York Times

Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Small Newsroom

Bundyville, Longreads and Oregon Public Broadcasting

The New American Songbook, The GroundTruth Project

She Says, WFAE - Charlotte's NPR News Source

Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Medium/Large Newsroom

Strange Bird: Experimental Podcast and Player, Guardian Mobile Innovation Lab

Prosecutor Nisman Phone Interceptions Mapped in Playlists, LA NACION

Repeat, KPCC Southern California Public Radio

In Harvey's Wake, The Texas Tribune and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

The Wall Street Journal's Innovation in Audio Storytelling, The Wall Street Journal

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Small Newsroom

The Last Generation, FRONTLINE and The GroundTruth Project

Gerda, KUER's RadioWest

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Medium Newsroom

No finalists

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Large Newsroom

The Uber Game, The Financial Times

Thousands Cried for Help as Houston Flooded, The New York Times

The Four Days In 1968 That Reshaped D.C., The Washington Post

The Waiting Game, WNYC and ProPublica

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships

Verificado 2018, AJ+ Español, Animal Político and Pop-Up Newsroom

Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Süddeutsche Zeitung, The New York Times, The Guardian and more than 90 other media partners

Crossing the Divide, The GroundTruth Project and WGBH Boston

Gannett Foundation Award for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism

Washington Post ARC Publishing, The Washington Post

Trint, Trint

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Small Newsroom

The Daphne Project, Forbidden Stories

Digging into the Mining Arc, InfoAmazonia and Correo del Caroní

A Broken System, Injustice Watch

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Medium Newsroom

"On the Fire Line," an Investigation Into Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service, PBS NewsHour

Bombs In Our Backyard, ProPublica

Trump Town, ProPublica

Benefit of the Doubt, The Oregonian / OregonLive

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Large Newsroom

From Russia With Blood, BuzzFeed News

Betrayed: Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse and Assault, Leaving Lasting Damage, Chicago Tribune

Toxic City: Sick Schools, Philadelphia Media Network

The Neglected Bridges, VG

Knight Award for Public Service

Taking Cover: How Cops Escape Discipline for Shootings in Suburban Chicago, Better Government Association, WBEZ

Lost Mothers, ProPublica and NPR

All Work. No Pay., Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Hacking Democracy, The Washington Post

General Excellence in Online Journalism, MicroNewsroom

Postdata.club

PublicSource

The New Food Economy

The Trace

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Small Newsroom

Longreads

The Marshall Project

The Texas Tribune

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Medium Newsroom

Austin American-Statesman

ProPublica

Quartz

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Large Newsroom

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Vox.com

The judges for finalists were:

Laura Amico, Senior Editor, Harvard Business Review

Heather Bryant, Founder, Project Facet

Audrey Cerdan, New Formats Editor, L'Obs

Florencia Coehlo, New Media Research & Trainer, LA NACION

Eva Constantaras, Data Journalist, Data Nomads LLC

Meghann Farnsworth, Director of Social Media, WIRED

Tiffany Fehr, Assistant Editor, Interactive Desk, The New York Times

Kim Fox, Managing Editor, Audience, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Ann Grimes, Associate Director, Brown Institute for Media Innovation, Stanford University School of Engineering

Robert Hernandez, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, USC Annenberg

Rafael Höhr, News Graphic Editor, Prodigioso Volcán

Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist, SmartNews

S. Mitra Kalita, Senior Vice President, News, Opinion & Programming, CNN Digital

Damon Kiesow, Knight Chair in Digital Editing and Producing, Missouri School of Journalism

Celeste LeCompte, Vice President, Business Development, ProPublica

Marian Liu, Communications Manager, JL Audio, Freelancer, CNN Diversity Fellow

Jacqui Maher, Freelance Journalist, Australia

Nathalie Malinarich, Editor, Mobile & New Formats, BBC Mobile and Online

Rebekah Monson, Co-founder and COO, WhereBy.Us

Kate Myers, Executive Director, Revenue and Operations, First Look Media

Núria Net, Managing Editor, Radio Gladys Palmera

Angela Pacienza, Head of Experience, The Globe and Mail

Miguel Paz, Professor, CUNY Journalism School; Founder of Poderopedia

Eliana Vaca, Dataviz Trainer and Creative Director, Chicas Poderosas

Hannah Wise, Engagement Editor, The Dallas Morning News

Anita Zielina, Digital Media Strategy

*Judges were recused from discussing categories in which their own organizations were entered.

Launched in 2000, the OJAs are the only comprehensive set of journalism prizes honoring excellence in digital journalism.

