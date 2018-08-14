sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.08.2018 | 19:49
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $40.4 million and net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Generated EBITDA of $20.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018

"While there was a noteworthy level of chemical and product market movements out of the Middle East, combining both COA-related and spot volumes, weaker activity levels in other core trading regions resulted in an unremarkable chemical tanker market in the second quarter," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. "We expect the Middle East market to remain relatively firm in the near-term. Coupled with some positive early signs of market improvement in the third quarter, significant new petrochemical infrastructure demand emerging in the US Gulf and demonstrably low orderbook growth, we are constructive on the earnings landscape for the Company over the balance of the year. Having spent considerable time marketing the capabilities of the Company's fleet, whether in terms of capacity or enhanced coatings, we are firmly of the belief that recent and upcoming developments in chemicals production/transportation position the Company's fleet very well to maximise its competitive advantage."

Fleet Update

All the Company's vessels are deployed in commercial pools managed by Navig8 Group except for one S-Class Vessel, which is commercially managed by Navig8 Group and has been employed on time-charter to a third party since December 2017. The Company's fleet is fully operational and comprises:

  • Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class Vessels");
  • Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium-range tankers ("T-Class Vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX");
  • Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai Vinashin ("V-Class Vessels"); and,
  • Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class Vessels").

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in net loss is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved by the A-Class and S-Class Vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2018 , partially offset by an increase in total operating days compared to the same period in the prior year, and year-on-year increases in vessel operating expense, depreciation and interest expense.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $40.4 million, compared to revenue of $38.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased by 202 to 2,891 compared to the same period in the prior year.

The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were $13,451, $14,299, $15,658 and $15,184 per day, respectively. The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $14,135, $14,016, $15,406 and $16,608 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 32 vessels operating during the three months ended June 30, 2018, all but one of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue (the other deriving time-charter revenue).

Vessel operating expense was $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million from the three months ended June 30, 2017. Average fleet operating cost per day, including technical management fees, was approximately $5,900 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, which was consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $12.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017. The Company depreciates the vessels in its fleet from yard delivery.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $1.6 million, unchanged from the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $13.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Conference Call

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 2:00PM GMT, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following number: 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please inform the operator that you wish to listen to the Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. conference call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 22, 2018 by dialing +1 412 317 0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using access code 10123113.

______________________

1Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).

Slides and Webcast

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call and slide presentation, available through the Company's website (www.navig8chemicaltankers.com). Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes before the start of the webcast.

About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class 32-vessel fleet exclusively comprises large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs that take greatest advantage of these shifts and features a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.

The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.

Visit our website: www.navig8chemicaltankers.com


NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)








Second Quarter 2018

First Quarter 2018


37k dwt
HMD
Vessels

("A-Class")

49k dwt
Vinashin
Vessels

("V-Class")

49k dwt
STX
Vessels

("T-Class")

25k dwt
Kitanihon
/ Fukuoka
Vessels

("S-Class")

37k dwt
HMD
Vessels

("A-Class")

49k dwt
Vinashin
Vessels

("V-Class")

49k dwt
STX
Vessels

("T-Class")

25k dwt
Kitanihon
/ Fukuoka
Vessels

("S-Class")


Vessels on the water at the end of the period

18

2

4

8

18

2

4

8


Total operating days

1,636

170

359

726

1,615

172

359

720


Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day

13,451

14,299

15,658

15,184

14,387

15,054

16,003

15,327


Average OPEX in $ / day

5,858

6,708

5,908

5,761

5,752

6,309

5,899

6,049


NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)








For the three months ended 30 June

For the six months ended 30 June

All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating revenue





Vessel revenue

40,366

38,431

81,413

76,293






Operating expenses





Vessel expenses

(18,692)

(17,105)

(37,468)

(33,023)

Depreciation

(12,499)

(11,487)

(24,859)

(22,388)

General and administrative expenses

(1,598)

(1,645)

(3,230)

(3,250)

Total operating expenses

($32,789)

($30,237)

($65,557)

($58,661)

Net operating income

$7,577

$8,194

$15,856

$17,632






Financial Items





Interest income

12

8

28

14

Interest expense and finance costs

(13,196)

(11,770)

(25,689)

(22,392)

Other financial items

(90)

(6)

(100)

(14)

Net financial items

($13,274)

($11,768)

($25,761)

($22,392)

Net loss

($5,697)

($3,574)

($9,905)

($4,760)











Loss per common share:





Basic

($0.15)

($0.09)

($0.26)

($0.12)

Diluted

($0.15)

($0.09)

($0.26)

($0.12)






EBITDA:





Net loss

($5,697)

($3,574)

($9,905)

($4,760)

Depreciation

12,499

11,487

24,859

22,388

Interest income

(12)

(8)

(28)

(14)

Interest expense and finance costs

13,196

11,770

25,689

22,392

Other financial items

90

6

100

14

EBITDA

$20,076

$19,681

$40,715

$40,020


NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)




All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

As at 30 June
2018

As at 31 December
2017

Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

12,677

21,498

Trade receivables

17,538

19,069

Prepaid expenses and other assets

13,823

14,199

Inventories

3,121

3,071

Total current assets

$47,159

$57,837




Non-current assets



Restricted cash

18,700

18,700

Vessels, net

1,153,954

1,178,156

Total non-current assets

$1,172,654

$1,196,856




Total assets

$1,219,813

$1,254,693




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Current portion of loans

55,704

55,181

Deferred revenue

251

-

Accounts payables and accrued expenses

7,125

6,824

Total current liabilities

$63,080

$62,005




Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt
issuance cost

738,606

765,582




Accrued interest expenses

2,469

1,543

Total non-current liabilities

$741,075

$767,125

Total liabilities

$804,155

$829,130




Shareholders' equity




385

385

Common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017:
38,489,108)

Paid-in capital

403,641

403,641

Retained earnings

11,632

21,537

Total shareholders' equity

$415,658

$425,563




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,219,813

$1,254,693


NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)



For the six months ended 30 June

All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

2018

2017

Operating activities:



Net loss

(9,905)

(4,760)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Depreciation of vessels

24,859

22,388

Amortisation of deferred financing charges

905

747

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables

1,531

(124)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

376

(1,075)

Inventories

(50)

(88)

Deferred Revenue

251

-

Accounts payables and accrued expenses

808

(891)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$18,775

$16,197




Investing activities



Payments for drydock

(235)

-

Payments for vessels under construction

-

(103,338)

Payments for vessels

-

(169)

Net cash used in investing activities

($235)

($103,507)




Financing activities



Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance costs

-

163,519

Repayment of loans

(27,361)

(77,220)

Debt extinguishment costs

-

(23)

Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

($27,361)

$86,276




Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,821)

(1,034)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

40,198

46,116

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$31,377

$45,082

Fleet List as of August 14, 2018













Name

DWT

Yard

Built




Delivered Vessels






1

Navig8 Victoria

49,000

Hyundai Vinashin

2015



2

Navig8 Violette

49,000

Hyundai Vinashin

2015



3

Navig8 Almandine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



4

Navig8 Amber

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



5

Navig8 Amethyst

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



6

Navig8 Ametrine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



7

Navig8 Aventurine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



8

Navig8 Andesine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



9

Navig8 Aronaldo

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



10

Navig8 Aquamarine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



11

Navig8 Amazonite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



12

Navig8 Amessi

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



13

Navig8 Ammolite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



14

Navig8 Axinite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



15

Navig8 Azotic

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



16

Navig8 Adamite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



17

Navig8 Azurite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



18

Navig8 Aragonite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



19

Navig8 Alabaster

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2015



20

Navig8 Achroite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

2016



21

Navig8 Turquoise

49,000

STX

2016



22

Navig8 Sirius

25,000

Kitanihon

2016



23

Navig8 Topaz

49,000

STX

2016



24

Navig8 Sky

25,000

Kitanihon

2016



25

Navig8 Tourmaline

49,000

STX

2016



26

Navig8 Spark

25,000

Kitanihon

2016



27

Navig8 Stellar

25,000

Kitanihon

2016



28

Navig8 Tanzanite

49,000

STX

2016



29

Navig8 Saiph

25,000

Kitanihon

2017



30

Navig8 Sceptrum

25,000

Kitanihon

2017



31

Navig8 Spica

25,000

Fukuoka

2017



32

Navig8 Sol

25,000

Fukuoka

2017




















Forward-Looking Statements and Distribution

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc's management's examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this press release include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the chemicals market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company on the Norwegian OTC trading support system.

This communication is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any state or jurisdiction into which doing so would be unlawful. The distribution of this communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions. The Company assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.


© 2018 PR Newswire