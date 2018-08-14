sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

138,96 Euro		+11,17
+8,74 %
WKN: 982516 ISIN: US00751Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: AWN 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,06
138,44
21:20
138,00
138,51
21:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC138,96+8,74 %