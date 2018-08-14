

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts is currently up by 8.4 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a year.



The rally by Advance Auto Parts comes after the auto parts retailer reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance. The company also announced a new $600 million share repurchase authorization.



