

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's campaign has filed for arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, accusing the former 'Apprentice' contestant and White House aide of breaching a non-disclosure agreement.



A Trump campaign official said Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. filed the arbitration against Manigault-Newman with the American Arbitration Association in New York City.



The legal action comes after Manigault-Newman released a book titled 'Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House' detailing her time on the president's 2016 campaign and in the White House.



Manigault-Newman has also recently released recordings of conversations with Trump campaign officials, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the president himself.



In an interview on PBS' 'NewsHour' on Monday, Manigault-Newman acknowledged signing a non-disclosure agreement with the campaign but claimed she refused to sign an agreement with the White House.



Trump has fiercely attacked Manigault-Newman on Twitter in response to comments she has made during a publicity tour to promote her book.



The president went so far as to call Manigault-Newman a 'dog' in a tweet on Tuesday after previously describing her as 'wacky,' 'vicious, but not smart,' and a 'lowlife.'



'When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!' Trump tweeted.



The latest tweet from Trump came a day after Manigault-Newman released a recording of a phone call in which the president expressed surprise and disappointment at her firing by Kelly.



Manigault-Newman has recently been critical of Trump and claimed she heard a recording of the president using the 'N-word.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



