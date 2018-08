COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent upward move, shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) have seen notable strength during trading on Tuesday. Express Scripts is currently up by 1.8 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over two years.



The continued advance by Express Scripts comes following news activist investor Carl Icahn has abandoned his efforts to stop Cigna's (CI) takeover of the pharmacy benefits manager.



