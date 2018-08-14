

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans think special counsel Robert Mueller should try to complete his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election before the midterm elections in November, according to the results of a new CNN poll.



Sixty-six percent of Americans said Mueller should try to complete the investigation before Election Day, while 26 percent disagreed. Another 8 percent had no opinion.



The desire to see Mueller complete the investigation comes as a similar percentage of Americans said the Russia investigation will be at least 'moderately important' to their vote for Congress.



Eighteen percent said the investigation will be 'moderately important' to their vote, while 15 percent said it will be 'very important' and 30 percent said it will be 'extremely important.' Thirty-four percent said the probe will be 'not that important.'



At the same time, the poll found that 58 percent of Americans think alleged Russian efforts to influence the election are a 'serious matter that should be fully investigated.'



Another 37 percent said the Russia investigation is 'mainly effort to discredit Donald Trump's presidency,' and 6 percent had no opinion.



The survey also showed majorities of Americans think Trump has attempted to interfere with the investigation and made false statements about the probe.



Seventy percent of Americans also said Trump should testify under oath for the investigation if asked by Mueller. Twenty-five percent said he should not testify.



The CNN survey of 1,002 adults was conducted by SSRS from August 9th through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX