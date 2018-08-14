Corporate Update August 14, 2018

Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Carlyle Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: OLG) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces it intends to file an offering statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to conduct a $50 million Regulation A+ securities offering in the United States. In connection with the filing of its offering statement, the Company plans to apply for cross listing on a national United States exchange, subject to New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq rules.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used primarily for working capital to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, well-positioned to engage in the new opportunities created by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA.

Reg. A+ allows issuers to raise up to US$50 million in a 12-month period. Investors are not required to be accredited, but must receive an offering circular that has been qualified by the SEC.

"Reg. A+ allows us to advertise and reach out to everyone who may have an interest in our business," said Joseph Picco, President of Carlyle Entertainment.

Carlyle Entertainment has engaged Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP as its legal advisors for the offering.

Carlyle plans to gauge market demand for its proposed Reg. A+ offering prior to qualification of its offering statement by the SEC. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response to any solicitation, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on SEC Form 1-A is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Intent to Resume Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Carlyle is a listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Carlyle Entertainment filed its non-offering prospectus in February 2016. Carlyle Entertainment received notice of discrepancy in deposited shares with TMX-CDS- The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited. ("CDS") This discrepancy occurred prior to the Company's merger/amalgamation with Azzardo Gaming Acquisition Corporation in January 2016. The discrepancy is related to a corporate spinoff from the prior parent company of Azzardo Gaming Acquisition Corporation. The Company's former attorneys never addressed this issue. The Company vigorously addressed the issue with CDS and the issue has now been corrected. The Company intends to file its financials and resume trading.

Charleston Metro Region Call Center

Carlyle is pursing to establish a customer service call center in the Metro Charleston Region. The call center will service the Company's customer service needs worldwide. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA. has created this opportunity to locate in the United States.

Payment Solutions

The Company signed an agreement with DigiPay, Inc to provide payment solutions for all its gaming platforms, including any new opportunities in the United States and internationally. With over 200 countries and 30 currency's DigiPay offers end-to-end Carlyle payment solutions through a global network of partner banks including digital wallets Skrill and NetTeller.

About DigiPay:

DigiPay, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative payment technology offering end-to-end payment solutions through a global network of partner banks. With deep expertise in enterprise merchant services DigiPay provides custom architecture; responsive commerce platforms; transaction analytics; and insightful customer analytics to optimize marketing dollars and create players clubs that are intelligent by design. In the rapidly changing payment landscape DigiPay is recognized as the company to watch. DigiPay is a bank registered ISO, with multiple domestic and offshore partner banks, including Paysafe Group, where they are authorized resellers of digital wallets Skrill and NetTeller, A digital wallet powered by DigiPay tech becomes a smart wallet, creating a unique competitive advantage for Carlyle Entertainment. www.digipaysolutions.com

About Paysafe:

Paysafe (PAYS:LN London Stock Exchange-Paysafe Group Ltd.) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

About Carlyle:

Carlyle owns and maintains legal and licensed interactive software-based games of chance, focused on fully commercializing its online casino, race book and sports book to become the premier interactive gaming and entertainment provider for regulated markets. Through its development of the Global Multi-Player Software Platform, which was coded specifically for use in the online casino and sports book markets, Carlyle has developed a unique platform that allows the Company to offer a diverse array of online casino games as well as robust card games that are easy-to-use and quick-to-play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include 'forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Carlyle Entertainment does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has not been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become qualified. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until an offering statement is qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Contact information:

Joseph Picco

President

picco@carlylegaming.com

843-940-0676