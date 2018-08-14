Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited: Oxbridge Re Reports Profitable Q2 2018 Results

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Net income totaled $265,000 or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.1 million or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share in the second quarter of 2017. The significant decrease in net income is primarily due to lower net premiums earned resulting from decreased capital deployed and the previous acceleration of premium recognition in prior quarters.

Net premiums earned totaled $334,000 compared with $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in net premiums earned was primarily due to the previous acceleration of premium recognition due to full limit losses being incurred on all the Company's reinsurance contracts during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as well as lower capital deployed during the second quarter of 2018, when compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Net investment income totaled $108,000 with no net realized investment gains/losses and $73,000 of unrealized investment gains. This compares with $127,000 of net investment income coupled with $46,000 of net realized investment gains in the second quarter of 2017.

Total expenses, including losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses, and general and administrative expenses, were $396,000 compared with $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in total expenses is primarily due to the fact that neither any losses nor adverse loss development occurred during the quarter ending June 30, 2018, compared with nominal loss and loss adjustment expenses during the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, as well as lower policy acquisition costs due to decreased capital employed during the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, totaled $11.2 million compared with $10.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Ratios

Loss ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred to net premiums earned. The loss ratio was 0.0% for the second quarter of 2018, compared with 42.6% for the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in the loss ratio is due to the nominal loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred in the prior period quarter, compared to no loss and loss adjustment expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Acquisition cost ratio, which measures operational efficiency, compares policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses with net premiums earned. The acquisition cost ratio was 8.7% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 3.8% for the same year-ago period. The increase in the acquisition cost ratio is due to the overall higher weighted-average acquisition costs on reinsurance contracts in force during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, compared with three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Expense ratio, which measures operating performance, compares policy acquisition costs, other underwriting expenses and general and administrative expenses with net premiums earned. The expense ratio totaled 73.1% during the second quarter of 2018 compared with 19.5% for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in the expense ratio is due primarily to a lower denominator in net premiums earned and net income from derivative instruments as recorded during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, when compared with the three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Combined ratio, which is used to measure underwriting performance, is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. If the combined ratio is at or above 100%, underwriting is not profitable. The combined ratio totaled 73.1% for the second quarter of 2018 and 62.1% in the same year-ago period. The increase in the combined ratio is due to lower loss ratio during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, more than offset by a lower denominator in net premiums earned and net income from derivative instruments as recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, when compared with the previous quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Results

Net income totaled $54,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 million or $0.41 per basic and diluted common share for the first six months of 2017. The significant decrease in net income is primarily due to lower net premiums earned resulting from decreased capital deployed and previous acceleration of premium recognition in prior quarters, as well as recognition of unrealized losses on equity securities due to the mandatory adoption of ASU 2016-01. These changes are disclosed in greater detail in the 'Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements' section of the Company's Form 10-Q filing.

Net premiums earned totaled $554,000 compared with $4.0 million for the first six months of 2017. The decrease in net premiums earned was primarily due to the previous acceleration of premium recognition due to full limit losses being incurred on all the Company's reinsurance contracts during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as well as lower capital deployed during the first six months of 2018, when compared with the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net investment income totaled $180,000, which was offset by $176,000 of net realized investment losses and $96,000 of unrealized investment losses. This compares with $213,000 of net investment income coupled with $48,000 of net realized investment gains for the first six months of 2017.

Total expenses, including losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses, and general and administrative expenses, were $722,000 compared with $1.9 million in the first six months of 2017. The decrease in total expenses is primarily due to the fact that neither any losses nor adverse loss development occurred during the six months ending June 30, 2018, compared with nominal loss and loss adjustment expenses during the same period of the prior fiscal year, as well as lower policy acquisition costs due to decreased capital employed during the six months June 30, 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Ratios

The loss ratio was 0.0% compared to a loss ratio of 25.5% during the first six months of 2017. The decrease is due to the nominal loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred in the prior period quarter, compared to no loss and loss adjustment expenses in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The acquisition cost ratio was 6.9% compared with 3.9% for the same year-ago period. The increase in acquisition cost ratio is due to the overall higher weighted-average acquisition costs on reinsurance contracts in force during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, compared with six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

The expense ratio was 77.6% compared with 21.9% for the first six months of 2018. The increase in expense ratio is due primarily to a lower denominator in net premiums earned and net income from derivative instruments as recorded during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, when compared with the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

The combined ratio was 77.6% compared with 47.3% for the year-ago period. The increase in combined ratio was due to a lower loss ratio during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, more than offset by a lower denominator in net premiums earned and net income from derivative instruments as recorded during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, when compared with the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Management Commentary

'The second quarter was another move in the right direction as we continue to take the necessary steps in our return to normalcy after the events of the previous year,' said Oxbridge Re Holdings president and chief executive officer Jay Madhu. 'During the quarter we successfully placed reinsurance contracts for the treaty year ending May 2019, which contributed to our return to profitability for the quarter as well as now being breakeven for the year. Moving forward, we continue to maintain a conservative, long-term outlook.'

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols 'OXBR' and 'OXBRW,' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)

At June 30, 2018 At December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $4,779 and $4,450, respectively) $ 4,758 4,433 Equity securities, available for sale, at fair value (cost of $2,058 in 2017) - 2,036 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,652 in 2018) 1,535 - Total investments 6,293 6,469 Cash and cash equivalents 7,053 7,763 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,192 3,124 Accrued interest and dividend receivable 28 39 Premiums receivable 2,338 3,798 Deferred policy acquisition costs 263 48 Prepayment and other assets 140 116 Property and equipment, net 25 36 Total assets $ 20,332 21,393 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 167 4,836 Loss experience refund payable - 135 Losses payable 796 386 Notes payable to Series 2018-1 noteholders 2,000 - Unearned premiums reserve 2,393 2,012 Accounts payable and other liabilities 945 106 Total liabilities 6,301 7,475 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary share capital, (par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,733,587 shares issued and outstanding) 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 32,163 32,100 Accumulated Deficit (18,117 ) (18,149 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21 ) (39 ) Total shareholders' equity 14,031 13,918 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,332 21,393

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue Assumed premiums $ 2,580 17,376 2,580 18,256 Premiums ceded - (147 ) - (147 ) Change in loss experience refund payable (90 ) (512 ) (225 ) (1,260 ) Change in unearned premiums reserve (2,156 ) (14,231 ) (1,801 ) (12,815 ) Net premiums earned 334 2,486 554 4,034 Net income from derivative instruments 208 - 376 - Net investment and other income 108 127 180 213 Net realized investment gains (losses) - 46 (176 ) 48 Change in fair value of equity securities 73 - (96 ) - Total revenue 723 2,659 838 4,295 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses - 1,059 - 1,027 Net loss on commutation 8 - 8 - Policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses 29 94 38 158 General and administrative expenses 359 390 676 724 Total expenses 396 1,543 722 1,909 Income before (income) attributable to Series 2018-1 noteholders $ 327 1,116 116 2,386 (Income) attributable to Series 2018-1 noteholders (62 ) - (62 ) - Net income 265 1,116 54 2,386 Earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ 0.05 0.19 0.01 0.41 Dividends paid per share $ - 0.12 - 0.24 Performance ratios to net premiums earned: Loss ratio 0.0 % 42.6 % 0.0 % 25.5 % Acquisition cost ratio 8.7 % 3.8 % 6.9 % 3.9 % Expense ratio 73.1 % 19.5 % 77.6 % 21.9 % Combined ratio 73.1 % 62.1 % 77.6 % 47.3 %

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited