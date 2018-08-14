Takung Art Co., Ltd.: Takung Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) (hereinafter referred to as, "Takung" or the "Company"), the operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, the company had a net loss of $(1,084,392) or $(0.10) per diluted share, on revenue of $3,854,010 compared with net income of $246,119 or $0.02 per diluted share, on revenue of $2,919,073 in the second quarter of 2017.

The company's increase in the second quarter revenue compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a year-over-year increase of $1,156,863 or 137% in listing fee revenue arising from an increase in total listing values and corresponding listing fees charged. The Company's Q2 2018 net income was negatively affected by a currency exchange loss of $(1,255,187) compared with a currency exchange gain of $228,014 during the same period of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Takung reported $7,828,294 in total revenue and a net loss of $(661,102) or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to $7,190,666 in total revenue and net income of $1,506,279 or $0.10 per diluted share, during the same period in 2017. The Company's six-month net income for 2018 was negatively affected by a currency exchange loss of $(262,292) compared with a currency exchange gain of $348,951 during the same period of 2017.

Trading commission revenue decreased by $134,649 or 7.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $1,668,563 compared to the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in the commission revenue generated by certain VIP traders. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in trading by retail traders which was a result of Takung's previously announced business model modifications made in the second half of 2017 to increase participation by the Company's retail traders.

Commencing in the second quarter of 2018, Takung began charging commissions to artist for sales of their art on "Takung Online", the Company's e-commerce platform. As a result, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, online art sales revenue was $6,304 compared to $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. In addition, during Q2 2018, Takung launched an offering of artwork and artwork related merchandise for sale on the platform.

Takung's second quarter 2018 operating loss of $119,356 compared to a profit of $102,344 during the second quarter 2017 was negatively impacted by a year-over-year increase of $335,709 in general and administrative expenses. The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted primarily from an increase in salary and welfare of $153,104 produced by an increase in employee headcount and an increase in non-deductible input VAT expenses by $126,363, arising from the increased service income earned by Shanghai and Tianjin Takung.

Takung's balance sheet as of June 30, 2018 saw cash and cash equivalents at approximately $10.3 million versus approximately $11.9 million at December 31, 2017 while accrued expenses and other payables decreased to $944,456 from $1,461,858.

For additional information on Takung's Q2 2018 performance, please see the Company's 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov.

About Takung Art Co., Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art (currently its new listings have been suspended until October 2018); Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles (currently its new listings have been suspended until October 2018); and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.takungart.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in U.S. Dollars except Number of Shares)

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,327,827 $ 11,866,965 Restricted cash 19,916,431 25,273,617 Account receivables, net 2,517,511 2,291,698 Prepayment and other current assets 2,349,398 2,300,207 Inventories 8,526 - Amount due from a related party 6,138,490 - Loan receivables 7,470,240 7,834,115 Total current assets 48,728,423 49,566,602 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 2,473,438 2,191,321 Intangible assets 22,240 22,334 Deferred tax assets 293,976 291,430 Other non-current assets 490,571 757,235 Total non-current assets 3,280,225 3,262,320 Total assets $ 52,008,648 $ 52,828,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other payables $ 944,456 $ 1,461,858 Customer deposits 19,916,431 25,273,617 Advance from customers 79,923 170,078 Short-term borrowings from third parties 7,230,520 7,208,761 Amount due to related parties 6,372,430 483,822 Tax payables 206,636 312,575 Total current liabilities 34,750,396 34,910,711 Total liabilities $ 34,750,396 $ 34,910,711 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock (1,000,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 11,226,025 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018; 11,188,882 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017) $ 11,226 $ 11,189 Additional paid-in capital 6,245,600 6,116,216 Retained earnings 11,449,994 12,111,096 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (448,568 ) (320,290 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,258,252 17,918,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,008,648 $ 52,828,922

TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Stated in U.S. Dollars except Number of Shares)

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Listing fee $ 2,000,068 $ 843,205 $ 3,978,735 $ 3,151,151 Commission 1,668,563 1,803,212 3,304,080 3,473,825 Management fee 178,913 272,420 347,228 564,971 Annual fee 162 236 324 719 Authorized agent subscription revenue - - 191,623 - Online artwork sales 6,304 - 6,304 - Total revenue 3,854,010 2,919,073 7,828,294 7,190,666 Cost of revenue (940,221 ) (267,508 ) (1,873,814 ) (530,167 ) Gross profit 2,913,789 2,651,565 5,954,480 6,660,499 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses (2,574,598 ) (2,238,889 ) (5,583,483 ) (4,812,280 ) Selling expenses (458,547 ) (310,332 ) (702,138 ) (647,859 ) Total operating expenses (3,033,145 ) (2,549,221 ) (6,285,621 ) (5,460,139 ) (Loss) income from operations (119,356 ) 102,344 (331,141 ) 1,200,360 Other income and expenses: Other income 165,862 141,853 405,265 254,211 Loan interest expense (149,683 ) (153,812 ) (304,466 ) (303,703 ) Exchange gain (loss) (1,255,187 ) 228,014 (262,292 ) 348,951 Total other income (loss) (1,239,008 ) 216,055 (161,493 ) 299,459 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (1,358,364 ) 318,399 (492,634 ) 1,499,819 Income tax benefit (expense) 273,972 (72,280 ) (168,468 ) (380,161 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,084,392 ) $ 246,119 $ (661,102 ) $ 1,119,658 Foreign currency translation adjustment (111,111 ) 252,094 (128,278 ) 386,621 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,195,503 ) $ 498,213 $ (789,380 ) $ 1,506,279 (Loss) earnings per common share- basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 (Loss) earnings per common share- diluted (0.10 ) 0.02 (0.06 ) 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-basic 11,217,359 11,188,882 11,210,918 10,963,724 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-diluted 11,217,359 11,416,886 11,210,918 11,716,288

TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)

(UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months For the Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income (661,102 ) 1,119,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 472,485 347,906 Interest expense 160,154 161,604 Bad debt expense (76,424 ) - Changes in exchange rate 262,292 (206,399 ) Stock-based compensation 152,421 320,082 Deferred tax liabilities - (10,859 ) Deferred tax assets (2,546 ) (22,743 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account receivables (149,389 ) 549,140 Prepayment and other current assets (336,678 ) (159,804 ) Other non-current assets 266,664 - Customer deposits (5,357,186 ) (2,722,935 ) Tax payables (105,939 ) 315,370 Advance from customer (90,155 ) (343,688 ) Accrued expenses and other payables (159,662 ) 383,901 Net cash (used in) operating activities (5,625,065 ) (268,767 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (790,159 ) (343,670 ) Purchase of available-for-sales investment (74,934,730 ) (35,991,917 ) Maturity and redemption of available-for-sales investment 74,934,730 35,991,917 Loan to third parties - (3,608,264 ) Loan to related parties (6,369,809 ) - Repayment from loan to third parties 239,356 3,456,109 Net cash (used in) investing activities (6,920,612 ) (495,825 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from related party loan 6,372,430 - Loan repayment to related party (483,822 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 5,888,608 - Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (239,255 ) 193,924 Net (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,896,324 ) (570,668 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 37,140,582 35,138,697 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balance $ 30,244,258 $ 34,568,029 Supplemental cash flows information: Cash $ 10,327,827 $ 15,547,604 Restricted cash included in customer deposits 19,916,431 19,020,425 Total cash and restricted cash $ 30,244,258 $ 34,568,029 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 144,311 $ 284,560 Income tax $ 261,285 $ -

