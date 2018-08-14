Web-based Equity Crowdfunding campaign raises over $500,000 from 63 investors, enabling everyday Canadians to participate in start-up attraction coming to downtown Toronto.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Our Home & Miniature Land Inc., Toronto's next big attraction, and equity crowdfunding company FrontFundr, are pleased to announce the successful completion of an on-line capital raise of over $500,000 on July 15, 2018, through FrontFundr's web-based investment platform, exceeding campaign objectives.





Our Home & Miniature Land is a vast animated indoor miniature Canada attraction, where guests will be able to travel through Canada from coast to coast to coast, all under one roof.

"We are building an attraction for all Canadians to enjoy, and we were pleased to find a way to extend this spirit to our investor community, through our partnership with FrontFundr" says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, founder and President of Our Home & Miniature Land. "FrontFundr's web-based platform allowed us to offer an equity investment opportunity to Canadians across the country for as little as $1,000. With our FrontFundr campaign we have welcomed over 60 new investors to our team."

"We congratulate OHML with their successful first closing of their capital raise on FrontFundr. We are delighted to continue with an offering memorandum for their capital raise on our platform, enabling all Canadians to invest in a piece of miniature Canada," says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, founder and CEO of FrontFundr.

With continued demand to invest in Our Home & Miniature Land through FrontFundr, the campaign has been re-opened and extended to the 15th of September, at which time this phase of financing will be closed. This financing will enable the selection of a final location for the attraction in downtown Toronto. Once the final location has been secured, the Company will open a second and final round of financing. Interested investors can find us at www.frontfundr.com/Company/our_home_miniature_land, or email at info@miniatureland.ca.

For more information on Our Home & Miniature Land, please contact John Phillipson @ john@miniatureland.ca or +416-799-4547, or check out our website www.miniatureland.ca. beapartofsomethingsmall. For more information on FrontFundr, please contact Peter-Paul Van Hoeken @ peter-paul@frontfundr.com .

About Our Home & Miniature Land

Explore the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Canada in a whole new way! Our Home & Miniature Land takes you on a journey of discovery through Canada, from the moment you pass through our miniature border customs. An immersive and interactive attraction showcasing Canada's captivating vistas, landmarks and cityscapes in miniature scale, Our Home & Miniature Land aims to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada. From Niagara Falls to Quebec City, from the Rockies to the North, a fascinating miniature destination lies around every corner - it's an experience for all ages. Our Home & Miniature Land will be located in a facility of up to 40,000 square feet, in a site to-be-determined in the heart of downtown Toronto, with an anticipated opening date of early 2020. To learn more about Our Home & Miniature Land and how you can be part of something small, visit www.miniatureland.ca. beapartofsomethingsmall





About FrontFundr

About FrontFundr: FrontFundr is an online investing platform that empowers Canadians to find and make direct investments in the private companies they believe in - and become stakeholders in their future. FrontFundr's online exempt market dealer (EMD) status plus its modern technology lets users across Canada easily invest in reviewed, innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes. Own your share.

Full details of the offering can be found in the Offering Memorandum. This document is for information purposes only. Please consult your finance professional before making an investment.

