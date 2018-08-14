

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $236 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $217 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



