Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V:ATY) (OTC:ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018, posting a net income of $2.8 million.

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "We are pleased to report a strong second quarter and first half of the year. The Company showed improvements in earnings and working capital over the same period last year while remaining on schedule to fully repay the senior debt facility during this fiscal year. Mr. Ganoza continued, "For the second half of this year, we will continue focusing on cost control initiatives to reduce operating costs while also advancing on our regional and underground exploration drill programs."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 ("Q2-2018") amounted to $2.8 million, compared with $0.6 million for the same period last year ("Q2-2017"). Net income for the period was positively affected by an increased amount of concentrate shipped and provisionally invoiced and higher average realized copper and gold prices as compared to Q2-2017.



Sales for the period increased by 45% to $20.4 million when compared with Q2-2017. The increase was due to increased amount of concentrate shipped and provisionally invoiced and higher average realized copper and gold prices as compared to Q2-2017. Copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") accounted for 94.7% and 5.3% of the total amount provisionally invoiced during Q2-2018. The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $3.16 (Q2-2017 - $2.63) per pound of copper and $1,297.33 (Q2-2017 - $1,248.83) per ounce of gold.



Working capital was $6.8 million (December 31, 2017 - $4.6 million), while the Company had long-term loans payable with $1.0 million (December 31, 2017 - $2.7 million) outstanding at the reporting date.





Cash costs (1) were $136.74 per tonne of processed ore and $1.67 per pound of payable copper produced (2) , increases of 19% and 28% over the same period last year, respectively.



were $136.74 per tonne of processed ore and $1.67 per pound of payable copper produced , increases of 19% and 28% over the same period last year, respectively. Income from operations was $4.9 million (Q2-2017 - $2.3 million) while cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital, was $5.4 million (Q2-2017 - $4.6 million). Cash used for capital expenditures amounted to $3.8 million (Q2-2017 - $2.9 million).



At the end of the quarter, 8,017 (December 31, 2017 - 7,366) wet metric tonnes ("WMT") of non-invoiced concentrate remained at the Company's warehouses.



All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) for Q2-2018 was $2.24 (Q2-2017 - $1.96).

Second Quarter Summary of Financial Results









Q2

2018

Q2

2017

%

Change Revenue

$ 20,401,188 $ 14,074,005 45 % Cost of sales

(13,607,490 ) (10,001,505 ) 36 % Income from mining operations

6,793,698 4,072,500 67 % As a % of revenue

33 % 29 % 15 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,817,704 1,647,562 10 % Income from operations

4,880,149 2,320,219 110 % As a % of revenue

24 % 16 % 45 % Income before income taxes

4,751,767 1,767,112 169 % Net income

2,810,318 615,847 356 % As a % of revenue

14 % 4 % 215 % Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)



$ 5,441,699 $ 4,640,042 17 %

Second Quarter Operations Review

During the quarter, the Company produced 5.2 million pounds ("lbs") of copper, 2,596 ounces ("oz") of gold, and 10,014 oz of silver. When compared to Q2-2017, production increased slightly by 1.3% for copper and 1.0% for gold. In the case of copper, the 7.2% increase in processed material was partially offset by a 4.6% decrease in head grade relative to Q2-2017, while for gold a decrease of 2.4% in head grade and 3.7% in recovery almost completely offset the increase in processed material.

Cash costs(1) for the period were $136.74 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.67 per pound of payable copper produced, increases of 19% and 28% over the same period last year, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is mainly explained by a higher cost per processed tonne, partially offset by a higher content and value of gold. Most of the increase was driven by a higher expense in cemented backfill when compared to Q2-2017: an increase in cubic meters filled, partially offset by a decrease in the unit cost per cubic meter. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $2.24.

Second Quarter Operational Details









Q2

2018 Q2

2017 %

Change Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3) Copper (000s lbs) 5,220 5,154 1 % Gold (oz) 2,596 2,570 1 % Silver (oz) 10,014 10,005 0 % Mine Tonnes of material mined 67,255 65,942 2 % Mill Tonnes processed 67,308 62,802 7 % Tonnes processed per day 792 794 0 % Copper grade (%) 3.76 3.94 -5 % Gold grade (g/t) 2.02 2.07 -2 % Silver grade (g/t) 8.54 9.96 -14 % Recoveries Copper (%) 93.7 94.4 -1 % Gold (%) 59.5 61.8 -4 % Silver (%) 56.1 49.9 12 % Concentrates Copper Concentrates (DMT) 10,717 10,460 2 % Copper (%) 22.1 22.3 -1 % Gold (g/t) 7.5 7.6 -1 % Silver (g/t) 29.1 29.7 -2 % Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 4,960 4,897 1 % Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2) 1.67 1.30 28 %

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company's website at http://www.aticomining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company's website for further details.