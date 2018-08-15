

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for wage prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Wage prices are expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in July, the index jumped 3.9 percent to a score of 106.1.



China will provide July figures for new home prices; in June, prices advanced 1.1 percent on year.



Indonesia will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth $11.26 billion and exports were at $13.00 billion for a trade surplus of $1.74 billion.



Finally, the markets in South Korea will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Liberation Day and will re-open on Thursday.



