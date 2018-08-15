sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cobalt 27 Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Philip Williams to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX Venture: KBLT
FRA: 27O

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(FRA: 27O) announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, held August 14, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario. The number of directors was set at seven and all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 6, 2018, were elected as directors of Cobalt 27, at the meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Outcome of the Vote
                                                                          
                                          Votes for  Votes for        Votes        Votes    
                                                (#)        (%)   withheld(#)  withheld(%)
    Anthony Milewski          Elected    31,514,121     97.82%       703,588       2.18%
    Justin Cochrane           Elected    32,071,249     99.55%       146,460       0.45%
    Nicholas French           Elected    31,669,755     98.30%       547,954       1.70%
    Frank Estergaard          Elected    31,667,708     98.29%       550,001       1.71%
    John Kanellitsas          Elected    31,671,640     98.31%       546,069       1.69%
    Candace MacGibbon         Elected    32,172,395     99.86%        45,314       0.14%
    Philip Williams           Elected    32,070,324     99.54%       147,385       0.46%

Mr. Philip Williams, who was newly elected to the Board of Directors of Cobalt 27, brings more than 15 years of mining and finance industry experience. His diverse work experience includes roles in corporate development, as a sell-side research analyst, in fund management and most recently as managing director of investment banking focused on the metals and mining sector. In each of these roles, he focused a significant amount of time on the exploration industry.

As a research analyst at Westwind Partners, Mr. Williams worked with a team that covered a range of commodities including precious and base metals, diamonds and uranium. In late 2008, he joined Pinetree Capital, a natural resource focused investment fund, in the role of VP Business Development. During his time there, he was responsible for analyzing and monitoring investments and was also appointed to the board of directors of several investee companies. In 2012, he joined Dundee Capital Markets (now Eight Capital) in the investment banking group. As a Managing Director, he successfully completed equity financings across a wide range of commodities and was a named advisor on multiple M&A transactions. Mr. Williams is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree.

At the Annual General and Special Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) authorized the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company; and (iii) authorized the amended and restated articles of the Company as set out in the Company's Information Circular. The voting results on each resolution are set out below:

Set Number of Directors at 7
    Outcome of the Vote
                            Votes for  Votes withheld
          Carried          32,186,035          31,674  
                               99.90%           0.10%
    Appointment of Auditor
    Outcome of the Vote
                             Votes for  Votes withheld
          Carried           36,775,909          34,965  
                                99.91%           0.09%


Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan
    Outcome of the Vote
                                 Votes for            Votes withheld
          Carried                27,878,982                4,338,727   
                                     86.53%                   13.47%
    Approval of Amended and Restated Articles
    Outcome of the Vote Votes by Ballot and Virtual Audience
                                 Votes for             Votes withheld
          Carried                16,612,991                15,604,718  
                                     51.56%                    48.44%

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company holds physical cobalt and is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine and a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021 including the announced underground expansion. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA
Director, Corporate Communications
+1-604-828-0999
info@cobalt27.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


© 2018 PR Newswire