Closing of Capital Pool Prospectus Offering

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Hoist Capital Corp. (TSXV: HTE) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares at an issuance price of $0.10 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Agent") acted as agent for the Corporation. Upon closing of the Offering, the Corporation granted 1,120,000 incentive stock options to its directors and officers which are exercisable within 5 years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. In addition, the Corporation issued 400,000 options to the Agent which are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months. Following completion of the Offering, the Corporation has 11,200,000 common shares issued and outstanding and 7,200,000 of these shares are subject to the terms of an Exchange Form 2C Escrow Agreement. The Corporation anticipates that the common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on or about Aug. 16, 2018, under the trading symbol "HTE".

The only business of the Corporation is the identification and evaluation of assets or business with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in the CPC Policy) within 24 months. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For further information, contact:

Arif Shivji, President

Tel: (403) 803-2150

arif.shivji@shivjicofservices.com

