

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sliding almost 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,780-point plateau although it should find traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to easing concerns about the financial crisis in Turkey. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties, a mixed picture from the financials and gains among the oil companies.



For the day, the index slid 4.91 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,780.96 after trading between 2,766.57 and 2,789.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 6.81 points or 0.45 percent to end at 1,513.90.



Among the actives, Poly Real Estate plummeted 3.57 percent, while China Vanke plunged 3.13 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.13 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.15 percent, Bank of China added 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.37 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.72 percent, China Life gained 0.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical picked up 0.45 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.50 percent and China Shenhua Energy eased 0.06 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks were higher on Tuesday after heading south in the previous session. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Dow and the S&P rebounding after closing lower for four consecutive sessions.



The Dow rose 112.22 points or 0.45 percent to 25,299.92, the NASDAQ advanced 51.19 points or 0.65 percent to 7,870.89 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.03 points or 0.64 percent to 2,839.96.



The strength reflected a rebound by Turkey's currency - which continued to recover from a record low after Turkey's central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for banks.



In economic news, the Labor Department said import prices were unchanged in July, as a jump in prices for fuel imports offset a drop in non-fuel imports. Meanwhile, export prices fell by 0.5 percent versus expectations for a rise of 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday. Crude oil futures for September delivery ended down $0.16 at $67.04 a barrel, after advancing to $68.36 a barrel earlier.



Closer to home, China will provide July figures for new home prices later today; in June, prices advanced 1.1 percent on year.



