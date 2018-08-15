The Golden City team at the annual PropertyGuru Myanmar Property Awards Night 2018

The Golden City team clinches four titles in all three award categories



SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Catalist-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd ("ETC Singapore", SGX:1C0), is pleased to announce that its flagship Golden City project has been awarded the Best Condo Development (Residential) and Best Mixed Used Development (Commercial) at the fourth annual PropertyGuru Myanmar Property Awards 2018. Nestled in the prime Yankin township in Yangon, Myanmar, the Golden City development received two awards for its contemporary design and amenities, unique yet functional use of space, success in sales and state of completion till date amongst other judging criteria.Emerging as one of Yangon's most prominent landmarks and a household name amongst locals, Golden City was also awarded the Best Landscape Architectural Design Award for its unique and innovative design concept. Owing to the Group's commitment placed on remaining socially and environmentally sustainable, it also received a Special Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award under the Developer Award category.Mr. Tan Thiam Hee, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ETC Singapore, remarked, "With phase 1 of our luxury mixed-use development and office block fully completed, we remain encouraged by the recognition and support garnered from the reputable PropertyGuru Group and its professional panel of judges as we embark on our remaining phases. Highlighting the quality of the development and best practices adopted by our team over the course of the project, these awards reinforce our high standards of design and functionality, commitment to corporate social responsibility and keen attention to detail. As we build upon our brand name as one of the more notable and esteemed real estate developers in Myanmar, we remain cautiously optimistic that our Golden City project is well-positioned to attract greater demand as a result of this third-party endorsement."About Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd.Listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. was incorporated in Singapore on 17 October 1980. Formerly known as China Titanium Ltd. and later Cedar Strategic Holdings Ltd., the Company adopted the name Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd on 27 February 2017 to mark the resolution of its legacy issues and cement its positioning as a niche market player. Going forward, the Group intends to continue to focus on property investment and development and related businesses in niche towns and cities.