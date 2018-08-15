Martine Rose, VIP Judge of 2018 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC)



HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2018 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) will see 16 shortlisted young fashion designers compete for five grand prizes as well as prestigious internships, study trips and mentorships with top fashion brands. Assessed by a panel of famed industry professionals, this year's competition welcomes internationally renowned fashion designer Martine Rose as VIP Judge. Past YDC designers will also make an appearance, showcasing new and exclusive collections created in partnership with MINI Hong Kong (MINI). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), YDC 2018 will be held on 8 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will be the finale of CENTRESTAGE, the HKTDC's signature international fashion trade fair.YDC 2018: Spotlighting Young Local Talent, Offering Development OpportunitiesFive YDC winners will be unveiled at a presentation ceremony on 8 Sept 2018, the last day of CENTRESTAGE. Taking their inspiration from sources as diverse as many nations' sub-cultures, global societal issues, modern urban lifestyle and unique life experiences, this year's finalists will also showcase special fabrication techniques such as Persian carpet weaving and natural tea dyeing. In addition to receiving invaluable prizes, the top three winners will be rewarded with internships or study-abroad trips sponsored by Hong Kong's Sun Hing Knitting Factory Ltd and CLOT Company Ltd, as well as British automotive marque MINI. Meanwhile, winners of the Best Footwear Design Award and the New Talent Award will receive mentorships from i.t apparels Ltd and JOYCE to develop capsule collections.Illustrious Judging PanelYDC 2018 winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges comprising senior industry and media representatives. The panel is led by Chief Judge Lawrence Leung, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory, and joined by Michael Mok, Head of Merchandising at JOYCE and a passionate supporter of young local designers. Another judge is Kei Chan, Head of Marketing APAC at Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter, who will also provide insightful critiques based on her extensive experience and knowledge in fashion design, brand communications and e-commerce. VIP Judge Martine Rose is a London-based designer and founder of her eponymous brand, which is currently distributed by leading retailers such as Barneys, Dover Street Market, Isetan and JOYCE.The Martine Rose label draws its inspiration from the experiential tension between individualism and belonging. Taking icons or motifs from the past and reimagining their use in the present, the brand creates collections that invariably feel "offbeat" and yet so "in tune". Martine Rose partners with many global leading retailers and has an ongoing consultancy with Balenciaga's menswear line.Ms Rose will make an exclusive appearance and unveil a special highlight of her brand at the JOYCE store in Harbour City on 7 Sept.Other judges include Karen Ling, Fashion Director & Deputy Editor-in-chief of Ming's Magazine; Jimmy Chan, CEO of Semeiotics Inc.; Reeds Yau, Creative & Marketing Communications Director of ImagineX Group; Kevin Poon, co-founder of CLOT and a self-made fashion magnate; and Tony Wong, Head of Footwear at i.t apparels Limited.Past YDC Designers to Showcase Exclusive MINI CollectionsThree former YDC designers will return to the YDC stage to present MINI x YDC Special Collections inspired by features of MINI's new models. Each collection will include a specially designed windbreaker that will be launched alongside the new car models at MINI showrooms on 13 Sept 2018. Sales proceeds will go to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to support outstanding fashion design students. The three designers represent fashion brands YEUNG CHIN, REDEMPTIVE and YLYstudio.YEUNG CHIN's versatile and unique windbreaker uses the contrasting colours of Solaris Orange and Piano Black, and incorporates Union Jack elements.Utilising seamless bonding technology, breathable wool, and waterproof nylon, REDEMPTIVE creates a youthful and innovative windbreaker coloured in Midnight Black and Emerald Grey.YLYstudio harnesses Emerald Grey-hued plastic materials to present a sophisticated, fashion-forward windbreaker that blends classic and futuristic looks.Images of MINI x YDC Special Collections can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/2vHRjB1CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkThe Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2018 (YDC) website: http://www.fashionally.comYDC 2018 Finalists and Designs Photos Download: https://bit.ly/2MhJJHA 