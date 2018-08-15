

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



Kroger said it plans to open an online storefront on Alibaba's Tmall Global site, the Chinese internet titan's platform for international brands. The site will launch Wednesday with an initial product offering that includes dietary supplements and private-label products, much of it natural and organic goods.



'E-commerce enables Kroger to quickly scale to reach new customers and markets where we don't operate physical stores, starting with China,' said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer.



