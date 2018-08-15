

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market drifted lower on Wednesday, after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a weaker yen, as worries about Turkey's financial crisis weighed on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 56.31 points or 0.25 percent to 22,299.77, off a low of 22,268.60 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Tuesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are declining almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is lower by 0.6 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is down 0.5 percent and Toyota is lower by 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is losing 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is rising more than 3 percent and Kikkoman Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent. Yamato Holdings and Aeon Co. are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Sumco Corp. are losing more than 3 percent each, while Furukawa Electric is down almost 3 percent and Mitsui Mining & Smelting is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, partly reflecting easing concerns about the financial crisis in Turkey amid a rebound by the country's currency. However, traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of key reports on retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts in the coming days.



The Dow rose 112.22 points or 0.5 percent to 25,299.92, the Nasdaq advanced 51.19 points or 0.7 percent to 7,870.89 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.03 points or 0.6 percent to 2,839.98.



The major European markets moved modestly lower on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index closed nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday. WTI crude for September declined $0.16 or 0.24 percent to $67.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



