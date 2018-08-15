Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - This release is being issued by Resource Capital Investment Corp. and its affiliated companies, Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. and Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. (the "Investors") along with certain joint actors to report historical information concerning holdings in Aethon Minerals Corporation (the "Issuer") and to correct information provided in the alternative monthly report dated June 8, 2018 filed on behalf of the Investors.

On April 26, 2018, the Investors and certain deemed joint actors, acquired beneficial ownership or control or direction, on behalf of managed accounts, over 2,765,343 common shares ("Shares") and 3,631,403 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") (representing 20.46% of the outstanding Shares assuming exercise of such Warrants) (the "Acquisition"). Of these securities, 2,765,343 Shares and 2,765,343 Warrants were issued, immediately prior to the qualifying transaction of the Issuer (the "Qualifying Transaction"), without payment of any additional consideration or further action by the Investors, through the conversion of 2,765,343 subscription receipts which had been acquired on February 27, 2018 through a private placement of the Issuer. Each such Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of $1.02 before April 26, 2023 (subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon certain events). Also, 833,060 Warrants were acquired as finders fees in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Each such Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of $0.51 before April 26, 2023.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Investors held or had control or direction over 666,667 common shares of Watusi Capital Corp. (being the former name of the Issuer), representing 50% of the then outstanding shares. (These shares had been consolidated on a 3 for 1 basis prior to the Qualifying Transaction.) As previously disclosed in the Early Warning Report filed by Exploration Capital Partners 2000 Limited Partnership ("ECP") on March 2, 2012, it acquired 4,000,000 pre-consolidation Shares in 2011 (representing 80% of the outstanding pre-consolidation Shares) which were required to be reported by ECP following the filing of the Issuer's final prospectus on February 28, 2012 in connection with its initial public offering. On April 28, 2014, the Issuer cancelled 2,000,000 of ECP's pre-consolidation Shares (such shares being Seed Shares as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") resulting in a decrease in ECP's holdings to 2,000,000 pre-consolidation Shares (representing 50% of the outstanding pre-consolidation Shares).

After giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction, the Investors beneficially owned or had control or direction over 3,432,010 Shares and 3,598,403 Warrants representing approximately 12.42% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 22.51% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Investor's Warrants.

Between April 26, 2018 and August 13, 2018, the Investors assumed discretionary management over certain new managed accounts and certain existing discretionary managed accounts were transferred to non-discretionary management resulting in an aggregate increase in the holdings of 86,280 Shares and 86,280 Warrants.

On June 25, 2018, June 26, 2018, June 27, 2018 and July 30, 2018, an Investor on behalf of managed accounts sold short 500 Shares and acquired 6,500 Shares, 16,500 Shares and 500 Shares (to cover the previous short sale), respectively, over the Exchange at an average price of $0.50 per Share for total consideration $11,500, as a result of which the Investors had beneficial ownership, control or direction over approximately 22.58% of the outstanding Shares assuming exercise of the Investors' Warrants.

Upon becoming aware of technical issues with the Investors' concentration software, the Investor on behalf of the above managed accounts immediately disposed, on August 9, 2018, 23,000 Shares (that it had acquired in June 2018) over the Exchange, at an average price of $0.50 per Share for total consideration $11,500.

The Investors now beneficially own or have control or direction over 3,518,290 Shares and 3,684,683 Warrants representing approximately 12.73% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 23.00% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Investor's Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. The Investors have a long-term view of the investment, and may acquire additional securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The Issuer is located at 550-220 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2W4. A copy of an "Early Warning Report" filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Glen Williams at 416-943-4394, 1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 200, Carlsbad, California 92008.