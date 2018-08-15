

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) continued to load up on technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the second quarter.



Berkshire increased its holdings of Apple stock by 12.4 million shares in the quarter, taking its stake to $46.6 billion by the end of June, according to a new securities filing on Tuesday.



Berkshire has repeatedly added shares of the iPhone maker, including more than doubling its stake in early 2017. As of March 31, Berkshire was Apple's second-largest shareholder after Vanguard Group, holding 4.96% of Apple stock.



In the second quarter, Berkshire also sold some shares in Wells Fargo & Co. while adding to its shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.



Berkshire sold 4.5 million shares of Wells Fargo in the second quarter and bought 2.3 million shares of Goldman Sachs. The firm also bought 9.9 million shares of U.S. Bancorp.



The firm adjusted its airline holdings in the quarter. It sharply increased its stakes in Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., while reducing its ownership in American Airlines Group Inc. and United Continental Holdings.



