

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday despite the overnight gains on Wall Street. Lingering concerns about Turkey's financial crisis weighed on investor sentiment even as the Turkish lira strengthened from a record low earlier in the week after the country's central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for banks.



In retaliation for U.S. sanctions on Turkey over its refusal to extradite a U.S. preacher imprisoned in the country, Turkish President Recep Erdogan threatened to boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple's iPhone device.



The Australian market is modestly lower, reflecting weakness in resources stocks and as several blue-chip stocks traded ex-dividend. Investors also digested mixed corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 5.10 points or 0.08 percent to 6,294.50, off a low of 6,274.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 3.20 points or 0.05 percent to 6,383.00.



The major miners are mostly lower. Rio Tinto is declining 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent, while BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices drifted lower overnight. Santos is adding more than 1 percent, while Oil Search is lower by 0.7 percent.



Woodside Petroleum reported a 6 percent increase in half-year profit, while revenues rose 27 percent. However, the company's shares are down more than 2 percent.



Gold miners are also weak despite gold prices edging higher. Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down almost 2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.3 percent.



Insurance Australia Group reported a 0.6 percent decline in full-year net profit, while revenue rose more than 2 percent. The insurance giant's shares are losing 6 percent.



Fairfax Media, which is being acquired by Nine Entertainment, reported a full-year net loss on lower revenues and one-time charges. The media company's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



Wesfarmers recorded a 58 percent fall in full-year net profit and said that Guy Russo will retire as CEO of its department stores division, to be replaced by Kmart managing director Ian Bailey. The retail conglomerate's shares are rising more than 3 percent.



CSL said its full-year net profit rose 29 percent on new launches and strong sales of products. The vaccines and blood product supplier's shares are gaining 2 percent.



Seek reported an 84 percent fall in full-year net profit and announced the departure of its chairman Neil Chatfield. The online job search company's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia ebbed in August, sinking 2.3 percent to a score of 103.6. That follows the 3.9 percent jump in July to a reading of 106.1. The index score remains above 100 points, meaning the optimists outnumber pessimists.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that wage prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the second three months of 2018. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7231, down from US$0.7266 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market drifted lower, after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a weaker yen, as worries about Turkey's financial crisis weighed on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 56.31 points or 0.25 percent to 22,299.77, off a low of 22,268.60 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Tuesday.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are declining almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is lower by 0.6 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is down 0.5 percent and Toyota is lower by 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is losing 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is rising more than 3 percent and Kikkoman Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent. Yamato Holdings and Aeon Co. are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Sumco Corp. are losing more than 3 percent each, while Furukawa Electric is down almost 3 percent and Mitsui Mining & Smelting is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia is losing more than 1 percent and Hong Kong is down almost 1 percent. Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan are also lower.



Meanwhile, New Zealand and Malaysia are edging higher. Markets in South Korea and India are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, partly reflecting easing concerns about the financial crisis in Turkey amid a rebound by the country's currency. However, traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of key reports on retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts in the coming days.



The Dow rose 112.22 points or 0.5 percent to 25,299.92, the Nasdaq advanced 51.19 points or 0.7 percent to 7,870.89 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.03 points or 0.6 percent to 2,839.98.



The major European markets moved modestly lower on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index closed nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday. WTI crude for September declined $0.16 or 0.24 percent to $67.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



