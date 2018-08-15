The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 15.08.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.08.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA CP9 XFRA PLCFRPT00013 CYFROWY POLSAT SA ZY -,04 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 3CJ XFRA PLCRPJR00019 CREEPY JAR S.A. ZY 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N