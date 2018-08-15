

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Analytics announced a series of appointments in its Hong Kong office, expanding the team focused on insurance modeling and analytics across the Asia-Pacific region.



Andrew Waters, Senior Director, will lead market strategy and business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, where Moody's Analytics has 12 offices. He is moving from the Moody's Analytics London office.



Shar Choi, Director, will be focused on actuarial modeling solutions in the region. She joins Moody's Analytics from PwC Boston, where she led its modeling team for Life Actuarial Services.



Fred Pan, Director, will lead actuarial client support activities in the Asia-Pacific region. He is moving from the Moody's Analytics Toronto office.



Ramla Kacem, Associate Director, will engage with insurers on our IFRS 17 proposition. Ramla has extensive experience with regulatory compliance solutions, having spent time implementing them in Europe for Solvency II, and more recently in Asia out of our Singapore office.



