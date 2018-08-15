

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive market, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter consolidated net income declined 33.3 percent to 41 million euros from 61 million euros last year.



Earnings per share fell 31.4 percent to 1.29 euros from 1.88 euros a year ago.



EBIT dropped 28.3 percent to 62 million euros, and adjusted EBIT was down 2 percent to 64 million euros. EBITDA declined 19.4 percent to 100 million euros.



Sales for the quarter, however, grew 6.8 percent to 1.33 billion euros from 1.24 billion euros a year ago.



Further, Leoni raised sales forecast for fiscal 2018 to at least 5.1 billion euros following good performance in the 1st half. The previous estimate was at least 5.0 billion euros.



Karl Gadesmann, CFO, said, 'We generated more sales in the first half than we expected at the beginning of the year, due mainly to the higher price of copper.'



With respect to consolidated EBIT, Leoni still forecasts a range of between 215 million euros and 235 million euros. The earnings contribution is therefore expected to be smaller in the second half, above all because of rising pre-production spending on new wiring system projects.



The full-year target reflects the considerably better quality of operating earnings than in the previous year.



