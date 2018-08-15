Connectivity between the itslearning LMS (Learning Management System) and G Suite will benefit teachers and students worldwide

itslearning today announced its collaboration with Google for Education, delivering the first phase of a comprehensive technology roadmap. This initial milestone aligns with the itslearning mission to improve the efficacy of technology in education. The collaboration will involve significant work across R&D, Sales, and Marketing functions.

With phase one complete, these capabilities are now available:

Use of Google assignment templates to quickly 'make a copy' of a single Google file for each student with one click Easy administration of assignments within the itslearning environment by uploading from or linking to documents on Google Drive Ability to collaborate and give real-time feedback in Google Docs directly from an itslearning assignment screen Automatic management of file permissions to prevent learners from making post-deadline changes to a submitted file View, annotate, and grade submitted files with a grade or against a rubric, all from within one itslearning screen

"We are excited to be working with Jonathan Rochelle and the team at Google for Education," said Arne Bergby, CEO of itslearning. "It was clear early on in our discussions, that they share our passion for education. Our vision is simple: to create the world's best learning management system (LMS) integration with G Suite. Teachers will be thrilled with what we've already delivered and amazed at what's to come!"

Additional points of integration will be released throughout 2018. The product and engineering teams are actively collaborating on a shared vision for broad and deep interoperability. Importantly, the best attributes of Google Classroom will feature prominently within the itslearning LMS and vice versa. Ultimately, this approach will create a powerfully simple learning-centric environment for students and teachers.

"itslearning shares our team's values in developing solutions based on educator feedback," said Jonathan Rochelle, Product Management Director for G Suite for Education. "We are excited to collaborate with itslearning to continue improving teaching and learning experiences in education."

Teachers' time is precious. Too often, it's consumed with administrative tasks which reduce available teaching time. This is changing. The ease and familiarity of G Suite for Education combined with the power and pedagogy of itslearning will streamline teaching workflows and increase student engagement.

"This is a game changer!" exclaimed Christine Jackson, a 6th grade Science teacher at Spring Oaks Middle school in Houston, TX. "I love how easy it is to provide quick feedback to students on the teachers' end."

