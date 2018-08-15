Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays' New Interactive Tool Inspires Holidaymakers to Discover Their Dream Road Trip

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Caravan Council has seen motorhome ownership rise by 61% over the past four years. And new insight from Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays (which is operated by The Camping and Caravanning Club) has seen the number of Club members aged 60 and over, who own a campervan or motorhome, significantly increase since 2014.

To mark this growing trend, Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays has launched a web-based destination decision maker called 'Where Will the Road Take You?' to help motorhomers tailor an inspirational holiday based on individual preferences, making the process of choosing an overseas motorhome touring destination exciting, quick and simple.

The launch coincides with the growing trend of UK residents spending more time and money abroad than ever before, which means it's never been more important to select your ideal holiday destination. In 2017, the Office of National Statistics reported UK residents spent £44.8 billion on visits overseas, which is a 2% increase compared to the previous year. There were also 72.8 million visits overseas by UK residents in 2017, an increase of 3% compared to 2016.

In just four clicks, holidaymakers are inspired with a range of handy planning information, such as the cost of fuel in the selected country, a local phrasebook and recommended routes to help create a tailor-made tour courtesy of Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays.

And no tour would be complete without a playlist that brings together traditional music and local favourites. The destination decision maker includes bespoke Spotify playlists that can be enjoyed on the road.

Richard Grimsdale, Travel Services Director at Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays, said: "We have created something special to inspire our customers in the planning and preparation of a holiday of a lifetime. Our interactive destination decision maker helps our customers choose a motorhome touring destination specifically tailored to their preferences and personality."

He added: "Data shows a significant increase in motorhome ownership among our members over the last four years. The appetite for the adventure, exploration and the freedom that motorhoming holidays offer is clear. Our unique destination decision maker helps our customers to pick the most ideally suited destinations that match their individual tastes and preferences."

Holidaymakers can explore countries, activities and prepare for a trip of a lifetime at www.worldwidemotorhomingholidays.co.uk/wheretotravel