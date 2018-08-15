EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.7 2 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 3.3 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 4 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.2 5 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 6 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.7 7 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 9 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 10 Total Oil & Gas France 2.6 11 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.6 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.5 13 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.5 14 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 15 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.4 16 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.4 17 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.4 18 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.4 19 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.4 20 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 21 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 22 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.3 23 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 24 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 25 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.2 26 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.2 27 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 28 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 2.1 29 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.1 30 Celgene Health Care United States 2.1 31 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.1 32 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.0 33 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 34 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.0 35 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.0 36 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 1.9 37 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 38 Nomura Financials Japan 1.7 39 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 40 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.6 41 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 1.4 42 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 1.3 Total equity investments 97.6 Cash and other net assets 2.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 34.3 Japan 18.3 Asia Pacific 18.3 United States 14.2 United Kingdom 10.3 Other 2.2 Cash and other net assets 2.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.6 Health Care 17.7 Oil & Gas 15.3 Telecommunications 11.0 Industrials 10.8 Consumer Services 9.9 Consumer Goods 5.9 Technology 4.4 Cash and other net assets 2.4 100.0

As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £148,707,000.

15 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF