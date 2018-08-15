sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2018

London, August 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.7
2TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.3
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
4VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.2
5ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
6ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.7
7INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
8Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
9Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
10TotalOil & GasFrance 2.6
11PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.6
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.5
13China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.5
14Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
15CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.4
16MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.4
17Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 2.4
18Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.4
19BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.4
20Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
21DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
22Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.3
23SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
24NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.3
25Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.2
26Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.2
27East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
28HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 2.1
29Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.1
30CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.1
31PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.1
32Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.0
33Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
34Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.0
35Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.0
36Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 1.9
37BayerHealth CareGermany 1.9
38NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.7
39CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
40TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.6
41VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 1.4
42Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 1.3
Total equity investments97.6
Cash and other net assets2.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018% of Net Assets
Europe34.3
Japan18.3
Asia Pacific18.3
United States14.2
United Kingdom10.3
Other2.2
Cash and other net assets2.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials22.6
Health Care17.7
Oil & Gas15.3
Telecommunications11.0
Industrials10.8
Consumer Services9.9
Consumer Goods5.9
Technology4.4
Cash and other net assets2.4
100.0

As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £148,707,000.

15 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


