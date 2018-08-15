sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2018

PR Newswire

London, August 14

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.8
2PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.5
3Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.2
4TotalOil & GasFrance 3.1
5TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.1
6NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.1
7ENIOil & GasItaly 3.0
8INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
9SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.0
10BayerHealth CareGermany 2.9
11Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.8
12ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.8
13GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.7
14NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.7
15BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.7
16Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.6
17RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.6
18IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.6
19Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.6
20SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.5
21CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.5
22BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
23E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.5
24GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.4
25Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.4
26Danske BankFinancialsDenmark 2.4
27DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
28OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.3
29AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.2
30MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.2
31LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.2
32OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.1
33BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland 2.0
34MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.0
35Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 2.0
36AirbusIndustrialsFrance 1.9
37Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 1.9
38OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.7
39DIAConsumer ServicesSpain 0.9
40Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 0.9
Total equity investments99.6
Cash and other net assets0.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018% of Net Assets
Germany17.6
France17.4
Netherlands12.5
Switzerland11.1
Spain7.6
Sweden5.3
Denmark5.2
Ireland5.0
Italy5.0
Finland4.4
Norway4.3
Belgium2.3
Poland1.9
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2018% of Net Assets
Financials22.6
Industrials19.2
Health Care17.5
Oil & Gas11.3
Consumer Services10.8
Consumer Goods6.9
Telecommunications5.2
Technology3.6
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

As at 31 July 2018, the net assets of the Company were £439,995,000.

15 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


