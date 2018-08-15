Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.



INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST

DFA1 XFRA BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL 0,05710