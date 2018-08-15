

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Wednesday as concerns about Turkey's financial crisis continued to weigh on investor appetite despite efforts by the country to stabilize the lira.



Asian markets are broadly lower in cautious trade after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would boycott electronic products from the United States, retaliating in a dispute with Washington that has contributed to the lira's plunge to record lows.



Disappointing Chinese data released on Tuesday and the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade conflict also weighed on markets.



Beijing has lodged a complaint to the World Trade Organization, saying that a U.S. decision to subsidize renewable energy firms and impose tariffs on imported products has seriously distorted the global market and harmed China's interests.



The lira fell around 2 percent against the dollar after rebounding more than 8 percent against the dollar overnight.



Gold prices hit their lowest level since January 2017 as the dollar hit another fresh 13-month high against a basket of major currencies on safe-haven demand.



Oil prices moved lower, weighed down by dollar strength and data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as concerns over Turkey's economic woes eased and investors cheered positive earnings news from Home Depot.



The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to snap a four-day losing streak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 percent.



European markets gave up initial gains to end mixed on Tuesday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index and the German DAX ended flat, while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX