15 August 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Fundamental Surgery Launched in the US Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to note the announcement from its portfolio company, FVRVS ("FundamentalVR"), in which it has a 18.3% holding, that it has launched Fundamental Surgery, a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform in the USA. Fundamental Surgery combines virtual reality ("VR") with cutting-edge haptics (the sense of touch) to create low-cost and scalable flight simulator experiences for trainee and qualified surgeons. The SaaS system uses a unique Surgical Haptic Intelligence EngineTM ("SHIE") which is calibrated to mimic real life sensations relating to surgical practices. Its initial U.S offering will focus on training packages within the Orthopedic Surgical disciplines. Available to order today, current procedures supported include Spinal Pedicle Screw Placement, Posterior Hip Replacement and Total Knee Arthroplasty. Further orthopedic procedures will be added during Q4 2018 with other disciplines, including general surgery and cardiovascular slated for 2019. Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said: "We are delighted to see the launch of Fundamental Surgery in the United States, which we believe represents an important next step for the company." **ENDS** Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman

August 15, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)