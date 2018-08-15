Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) US$125,000 INVESTMENT IN BUNDLE NETWORK CRYPTO TRADING PLATFORM 15-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") COINSILIUM COMPLETES US$125,000 INVESTMENT IN BUNDLE NETWORK CRYPTO TRADING PLATFORM Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment of US$125,000 in Bundle Network Limited ('Bundle Network'), a Malta-registered company developing an online platform connected to multiple exchanges and facilitating cryptocurrency trading on these exchanges. The valuation terms of Bundle Network, whilst known to the Company, are subject to confidentiality due to commercial sensitivities. Additionally, Coinsilium will receive an entitlement to an undisclosed number of Bundle Network crypto tokens to be issued in the next few months. Under the terms of the agreement, Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia will join the Board of Directors at Bundle Network. Rationale As announced on 19th March 2018, Bundle Network has engaged with Coinsilium to provide advisory services in relation to their Token Generating Event (TGE). This investment is aligned with Coinsilium's strategy of supporting foundational services in the blockchain ecosystem such as the buying and selling of cryptocurrency and tokens. The Bundle Network platform also aims to provide an online social environment to enhance the growth of communities around various blockchain projects, thereby advancing development and awareness of the sector as a whole. Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented: "This strategic investment further illustrates Coinsilium's increasing foothold in the fast-growing digital token space. Coinsilium has already engaged with Bundle as advisors for their forthcoming token generation event , and we have been impressed by the application of the team and the market reach of their unique service. I look forward to joining the Board of Directors of Bundle Network and working closely with the talented Bundle Network team to support the growth of their business." Umut Senol CEO at Bundle Network commented: "We are very happy and proud to move our relationship with Coinsilium from an advisory role to a shareholder position. We have always felt their strong support and appreciate their valuable advice and contribution to our project. We are also pleased to be strengthening Bundle's board with Eddy's appointment as a director." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. -ENDS- For further information, please contact: Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [1] About Bundle Bundle Network is an online platform connected to various exchanges, enabling users to purchase and sell multiple coins & tokens within seconds of execution through one account and one click, at the best price possible either in bundles, or individually. It will also serve as an online meeting point for cryptocurrency investors to share and discuss topics related to the trading cryptocurrencies. For further information about Bundle Network please visit: http://bundle.network/ ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5875 EQS News ID: 714387 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=714387&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

