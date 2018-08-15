

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, a global specialist HIV company established by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Pfizer (PFE), announced positive headline results from its global, phase III ATLAS study of a long-acting, injectable two-drug regimen for the treatment of HIV. The study showed long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine, injected once a month, had similar efficacy to a standard of care, daily, oral three-drug regimen at Week 48. The injectable treatment regimen met the primary endpoint for non-inferiority. Overall safety, virologic response and drug resistance results for the injectable regimen were consistent with results from the phase II LATTE and LATTE-2 studies.



John Pottage, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ViiV Healthcare, said: 'This novel approach is another step towards potentially reducing the treatment burden for people living with HIV. The data from ATLAS suggest a long-acting, injectable 2DR of cabotegravir and rilpivirine may offer an alternative to daily, oral three-drug therapy for people who have previously achieved viral suppression. If approved, this regimen would give people living with HIV one month between each dose of antiretroviral therapy, changing HIV treatment from 365 dosing days per year, to just 12.'



