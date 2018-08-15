

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half Group profit before tax increased 9 percent to 211 million pounds from 193 million pounds last year.



Group's share of profit before tax was 212 million pounds, up 9 percent from 195 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 8 percent to 61.6 pence from 57.3 pence last year.



Group turnover increased 14 percent to 1.66 billion pounds from 1.45 billion pounds last year. Group net revenue was 9 percent to 0.60 billion pounds.



Group customers climbed 14 percent to 6.23 million. Both UK Insurance Customers and International Car Insurance customers climbed 17 percent.



Further, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 60.0 pence, representing a normal dividend of 40.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 19.2 pence per share.



The total 2018 interim dividend is 7% ahead of the prior period's 56.0 pence per share.



