

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L) reported first-half profit before tax of $141 million compared to $100 million, prior year. Profit attributable to shareholders was $106 million, compared to $69 million. Earnings per share was 43.8 cents compared to 28.6 cents. Core profit before tax was $189 million compared to $148 million. Core earnings per share increased by 35% to 61.2 cents from 45.2 cents, prior year.



First-half Group revenue was $989 million compared to $895 million, previous year. Global Injectables revenue increased by 14% to $414 million. In constant currency, global Injectables revenue was up 13%.



The Board recommended an interim dividend of 12 cents per share (approximately 9.4 pence per share). The interim dividend will be paid on 21 September 2018 to eligible shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018.



