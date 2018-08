OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased in July largely reflecting a decrease in imports, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 25.35 billion from NOK 21.48 billion in June. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled NOK 15.96 billion.



Exports dropped 1.9 percent month-on-month, while imports logged a marked contraction of 9.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 26 percent and imports climbed 14.8 percent in July.



