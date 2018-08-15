Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Senvion S.A. successfully places 8,116,883 new shares, generating gross proceeds of EUR 62.5 million 15-Aug-2018 / 08:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. _ *Senvion S.A. successfully places 8,116,883 new shares, generating gross proceeds of EUR 62.5 million* Luxembourg, August 15, 2018. Senvion S.A. ('Senvion') placed 8,116,883 new shares at EUR 7.70 per share under exclusion of shareholders' pre-emptive rights. The new shares were offered by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG exclusively to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering. Senvion's major shareholders, CCP II Acquisition Luxco S.à r.l. and CCP III Acquisition Luxco S.à r.l., affiliates of funds managed by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., purchased 4,870,130 of the new shares. The gross proceeds resulting from the transaction amount to EUR 62.5 million. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing quotation on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as from August 20, 2018. Delivery of the new shares to investors is also expected to occur on August 20, 2018. Senvion intends to use the net proceeds of the placing for growth investments, in particular to fund its expansion in new markets, such as India, by providing working capital and funding capital expenditures or such as Chile/Argentina and Australia, by investments in local mobile factories and for general corporate purposes. The Company has agreed a three-month lock-up with the underwriting bank subject to customary exceptions. Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com The information contained in this announcement is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390

