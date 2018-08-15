

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before income tax was $38.6 million, slightly lower than $38.9 million last year.



Pre-exceptional profit before income tax was $54.9 million, compared to $28.9 million a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were $0.05, compared to $0.03 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $161.9 million from $136.0 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to $372.3 million from $340.8 million last year.



In the first half, production was 19.9 million attributable silver or 268,237 attributable gold equivalent ounces. This is compared to last year's production of 17.9 million attributable silver or 242,208 attributable gold equivalent ounces.



Further, the company raised interim dividend by 42% to 1.965 cents per share totaling $10.0 million. This reflects the ongoing progress in long term growth strategy as well as the positive steps made in the year-to-date.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver attributable production target of 38.0 million silver equivalent ounces for 2018 or 514,000 gold equivalent ounces.



All-in sustaining costs for 2018 expected to be in line with $13.0-13.4 per silver equivalent ounce and $960-$990 per gold equivalent ounce.



