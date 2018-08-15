

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L) reported that its profit for the half-year ended 29 June 2018 rose to 69 million pounds or 10.0 pence per share from 20 million pounds or 2.9 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation was 50 million pounds up from 12 million pounds last year.



Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Given the strength of our balance sheet and the Board's confidence that the Group's full year earnings will meet expectations, we are raising the interim dividend by 33% and plan to repay the outstanding convertible bonds this year.'



Underlying profit from operations for the half-year ended 29 June 2018 increased to 66 million pounds from last year's 39 million pounds, with Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments all reporting improved profitability in the period. In local currency, underlying profit from operations increased at all geographical business segments within Construction Services but profit from operations was flat in the US in pounds sterling. Statutory profit from operations increased to 60 million pounds from the prior year's 29 million pounds, primarily driven by the increase in underlying profits.



Underlying revenue was down 8% or (4% at CER) at 3.836 billion pounds, compared to 4.191 million pounds last year, following the managed reduction in the order book during 2017.



Group revenue in the second half of 2018 is expected to be in line with the first half.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share, a 33% increase on prior period . The Board recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and anticipates a progressive dividend policy going forward.



