

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) said that it priced a four tranche global bond offering totalling $3 billion. The offering is expected to close on 17 August 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



AstraZeneca said it expects to use the net proceeds of the issue for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness.



The transaction consists of $0.85 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.500%, maturing 17 August 2023; $0.40 billion of floating rate notes with a coupon of 3 month LIBOR plus 0.665%, maturing 17 August 2023; $1.00 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.000%, maturing 17 January 2029; and $0.75 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.375%, maturing 17 August 2048.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX