Recent hires coincide with the addition of several senior leaders at Critical Mass in North America

Digital experience design agency Critical Mass announced key hires across multiple disciplines joining its UK, Hong Kong, and Tokyo offices.

UK

Celia Wilson, Group Director Marketing Science, joined Critical Mass UK from Conde Nast, Alicia Pulver, Group Account Director, from Huge, Michelle Wieling, Group Program Director, from Ogilvy, and Matt McGuire, Group Technology Director, with experience at several agencies including VML and R/GA.

APAC

Critical Mass in Hong Kong hired Tim Cullinane as VP Client Partner. Cullinane was most recently at Tribal. Masayuki Tono joined CM Tokyo as Senior Account Director. Tono has experience working at Beacon Communications and MRM McCann.

Andrea Lennon, Managing Director of Critical Mass UK and APAC shared the following about her hiring philosophy, "We are looking for skill sets that ensure we deliver the highest caliber of service to clients and strategic thinking that transforms customer experiences across all aspects of digital." Lennon explained, "We have had immense growth in year on year revenue which led to tripling the number of staff since this time last year. The people we've added include key lead hires across multiple disciplines. Some hires have been very product and service-design driven and some more conceptual and creative. We need to be prepared for our imminent future growth."

Di Wilkins, CEO of Critical Mass, explained, "The influx of new senior level talent in the UK, APAC, and the US is a direct result of our significant growth due to our organic expansion, new business wins, and expanding global client relationships. We know we need to hire the highest caliber of talent to service our new clients and to take on the increase in existing client responsibilities."

In addition to adding to the team in the UK and APAC, Critical Mass have also added four new leaders in North America. Tony Glorioso from Hero Digital, Evan Jones from Huge/Elephant, Shelli Gutholm from Dentsu Aegis, and Samantha Stringfellow from KBS all joined the Critical Mass leadership team this summer.

About Critical Mass

Critical Mass (www.criticalmass.com) is a digital experience design agency with a relentless focus on the customer. Founded in Calgary in 1996, the agency has steadily expanded into a group of over 950 people working in 11 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and South America. For over two decades, Critical Mass has used design thinking, emerging technology, and customer empathy to drive engagement, loyalty, and business results for clients. Their expertise spans Strategy Consulting, Experience Design, Marketing Communications, Implementation, and Marketing Science. Critical Mass is a part of the DAS Group of Companies.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

