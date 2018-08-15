FICO Survey: Most UK Firms Have Cybersecurity Insurance -- But Not Full Coverage

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Just 10 percent of UK executives surveyed say their firm has no cybersecurity insurance, compared to 24 percent in all 11 countries surveyed

of UK executives surveyed say their firm has no cybersecurity insurance, compared to 24 percent in all 11 countries surveyed Telecommunications firms lag other industries , with 17 percent reporting they have no coverage

, with 17 percent reporting they have no coverage Only 38 percent of UK firms surveyed have cybersecurity insurance that covers all risks

surveyed have cybersecurity insurance that covers all risks Most respondents said their cyber insurance is not based on an accurate assessment of their firm's individual risk

Ovum conducted telephone surveys for FICO of security executives at 500 companies in the UK and 10 other countries

The number of UK firms with cybersecurity insurance has risen in the past year - but less than half say their cyber insurance covers all risks. The second annual cybersecurity survey from research and consultancy firm Ovum, for Silicon Valley analytics firm FICO, found that the number of UK firms reporting they have no cybersecurity insurance dropped from 31 percent in 2017 to 10 percent in 2018. While this is substantially better than the 24 percent reported across all 11 countries surveyed, only 38 percent of UK respondents said their cybersecurity insurance covers all risks.

More information: http://www.fico.com/en/latest-thinking/ebook/united-kingdom-views-from-the-c-suite-survey-2018

Telecommunications firms were the most likely to have no cybersecurity insurance - 17 percent reported this, compared to just 5 percent of financial services firms.

Furthermore, less than half - just 40 percent - of firms said their insurer based their premiums on an accurate analysis of their risk profile. Most firms said premiums are based on an inaccurate analysis, on industry averages or on unknown factors.

"Cybersecurity insurance has become a must-have for UK firms in a short period of time," said Steve Hadaway, FICO general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "But with that growth will come increased pressure on insurers to increase the transparency and fairness around how premiums are set. Businesses will demand that their investments in cybersecurity protection - and the strength of their cybersecurity posture - drive their premiums down."

"Although UK organizations perform well in terms of the uptake of cyber insurance, the fact that fewer than 40% have comprehensive insurance demonstrates there is still some way to go for these firms to have a broad view of their security posture and how to present it for insurance," said Maxine Holt, research director at Ovum. "It could also show that these companies have a current security posture that insurers are not prepared to cover comprehensively. We should not detract from the positive news here; 90% of UK organizations have elevated the importance of cybersecurity to a level that requires insuring, even if only partially."

Ovum conducted the survey for FICO through telephone interviews with 500 senior executives, mostly from the IT function, in businesses from the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, India, Finland, Norway, Sweden and South Africa. Respondents represented firms in financial services, telecommunications, retail and ecommerce, and power and utilities.

Last month, FICO announced that it is offering free subscriptions to the Portrait portal of the FICO Enterprise Risk Suite, which gives businesses access to their FICO Enterprise Security Score. The score, a machine learning-based cybersecurity rating service, can show organizations how business partners and cyber insurance underwriters see their network security, and can help them benchmark their performance. More information is at http://securityscore.fico.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 185 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About Ovum

Ovum is a market-leading research and consulting firm focused on helping digital service providers and their vendor partners thrive in the connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts worldwide, it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for technology business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology and media markets and provides thousands of clients with insight including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion.

Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange. https://ovum.informa.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg