Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Services assignment by SunPine for Biorefinery expansion in Piteå, Sweden

SunPine AB has awarded Pöyry with the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services assignment for SunPine biorefinery expansion project in Piteå, Sweden. The assignment includes all engineering disciplines, project management services, procurement and construction management services. Pöyry has been involved in the study phase of the project and has now the role to further develop the project in accordance with the conditions, standards and procedures of the existing plant to form a single unit. The work will be carried out between 2018 and 2020.

SunPine has a world-leading sustainable bio-refinery, with a portfolio of green products that meet strong demand in the market. The market for SunPine's sustainable tall diesel fuel is growing when consumers are shifting to renewable fuels. Working proactively to develop and grow its operation is part of SunPine's endeavour to participate in the switch to a green economy for society at large. SunPine have decided to invest in a completely new facility adjacent to the company's existing plant at Haraholmen in Piteå. Capacity will be increased by 50 per cent with second tall diesel production line. The approximately EUR 25 million investment will be completed in 2020.

"We are meeting an interesting future. Now, together with Pöyry, we can realize SunPine's planned bio refinery. Pöyry will complement us as our partner in this work and we are looking forward to an interesting and rewarding project," says Ulrika Hagman, project manager for investment at SunPine. "With increased capacity, we can further consolidate SunPine's position as a world-leading, sustainable biorefinery with green products" states Magnus Edin, CEO, SunPine.

"Pöyry is proud to contribute in this green economy investment. Our long co-operation with SunPine and deep knowledge of bio-based solutions will lead this project to success. Our strong safety performance ensures that implementation of second line can be done when the first line is in production. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as a global provider of bio-based solutions," says Jonny Stridh, Managing Director, Industry Business Group, Pöyry Sweden.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order is recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2/2018.

