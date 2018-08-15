Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the Company has now completed phase 1 exploration at its 4,980 acre Hector Cobalt Property located near the town of Cobalt, Ontario. All work as planned was completed, including surface rock, soil geochemical and ground magnetic geophysical. 203 soils and 31 grab samples have been submitted to ALS in Sudbury. The Company will prioritize targets for follow-up diamond drill testing following receipt and review of rock and soil geochemical results, in conjunction with ground magnetic geophysical survey data and plan to begin a drill program as soon as possible.

James Nelson, President of Cruz states "We are very pleased to complete the first phase of exploration on our Ontario cobalt prospects. This is an exciting time for the company and we look forward to getting drills turning as soon as possible on the highest priority drill targets determined by the magnetic survey data and geochemical results."

Figure 1



Cannot view Figure 1? Please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/38087_a1534280300493_50.jpg

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's five separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect, the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect and the 10,556 acre Lorraine cobalt prospect. The company's BC prospects include the 15,219 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect and the 11,821 acre Purcell prospect. Cruz's USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

