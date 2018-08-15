Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in 2 separate gold-copper prospects totaling 1,989 acres. The "Henry Prospects" are all located in the Golden Triangle Gold District in British Columbia and in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (GLDN.V).

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very pleased to acquire these new gold-copper projects in one of the most prolific mining districts in Canada. Yesterday Golden Ridge announced significant results on its Hank Gold Prospect of 327 metres grading 0.31% CU, 0.35 G/T AU, 1.94 G/T AG. Spearmint is continuing to add projects to the company and have been working diligently on all our current Golden Triangle properties including our NEBA project directly bordering Aben Resources' Ltd. (ABN.V) Forest Kerr property"

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp (GTT.v), the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM.v), and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd (ABN.v). Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp (GGI.v). Spearmint's 10,300 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources (WHY.v).

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals (PE.v) & Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.v).

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (VRB.v) and Vanadium One Energy Corp. (VONE.v). These new projects were acquired via staking.

