

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit narrowed to a 3-month low in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit decreased to EUR 443 million from EUR 525 million in May. This was the smallest shortfall in three months.



The goods trade showed a higher surplus of EUR 337 million versus a EUR 135 million surplus in May. At the same time, the shortfall on services narrowed to EUR 178 million from EUR 204 million.



Primary income showed a deficit of EUR 404 million, much bigger than a EUR 266 million shortfall in May. Secondary income came in at -EUR 198 million versus -EUR 190 million a month ago.



In June, net capital inflow to Finland amounted to EUR 1.5 billion. Of the sub-items of the financial account, net capital inflow was mostly in the form of portfolio investments.



