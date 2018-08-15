

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation remained strong in July, albeit a modest slowing, and import price growth accelerated, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Producer prices rose 6.7 percent year-on-year following a 6.8 percent increase in June, which was the strongest since November 2011.



Import prices rose 3.3 percent annually after a 3.1 percent gain in the previous month. The latest increase was the highest since September 2012, when import prices rose 4.3 percent.



