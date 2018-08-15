Applied Systems: Stanhope Cooper Drives Business Growth with Applied

Brighton" Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Stanhope Cooper has experienced significant growth since implementing Applied's Digital Broker product. The broker has driven significant growth through operational efficiency and a single customer view across all lines of business, enabling more effective cross-selling and upselling opportunities. Additionally, Applied software has allowed the broker to establish customer self-service access, a client app and an app for employees to drive more effective customer service.



"Our digital transformation has allowed us to provide an unprecedented level of customer service," said Will Cooper, managing director, Stanhope Cooper. "In addition, Applied's Digital Broker product has enabled us to create greater operational efficiencies throughout our entire business, while providing our customers and employees anytime, anywhere access to policy information, providing us with a competitive advantage."



As part of Stanhope Cooper's digital strategy, the broker utilises:

Applied TAM that provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

Applied Cloud utilises Applied's leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied's platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers' investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 87,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied Mobile enables employees to access and manage customer, prospect and insurance information from their broker management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on-the-go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and automate sales operations.

Applied CSR24 enables businesses to meet demand from today's insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry's first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The mobile app seamlessly integrates with broker management systems to provide customers accurate, convenient access to insurance information whilst on-the-go. By providing greater flexibility and customer service options, brokers can increase customers' satisfaction, build customer loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.



"As insurance consumers are demanding faster and more convenient service, brokers must meet that demand with digital technology that enables brokers to provide a premier customer experience," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "Applied's Digital Broker product enables brokers to improve operational efficiency, while allowing them to better service customers through advanced automation and customer self-service software, to ultimately drive profitable growth."



